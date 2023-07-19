Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,924 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,396 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 45,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

SAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.