Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $237.91 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $201.65 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.72 and a 200 day moving average of $233.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Argus dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total transaction of $1,343,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,196,712.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total value of $1,343,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,196,712.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,374 shares of company stock worth $17,072,439. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

