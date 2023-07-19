Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,553,000 after acquiring an additional 44,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,339,000 after purchasing an additional 280,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,575,000 after purchasing an additional 72,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

Insider Activity

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other DT Midstream news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at $912,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

