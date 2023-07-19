Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

