Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 140.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,617,000 after purchasing an additional 282,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,294,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,503.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 5,341 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,341 shares of company stock valued at $285,033. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 5.0 %

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE VNO opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.