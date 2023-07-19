Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PNM Resources by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 171,711 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 991,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,447,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in PNM Resources by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 624,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 534,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of PNM opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

