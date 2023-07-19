Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WST opened at $384.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $389.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 1.11.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WST. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

