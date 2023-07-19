Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ICL Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.1132 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

