Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of BILL by 3.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 15.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in BILL in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Up 4.1 %

BILL stock opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.93. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $179.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $7,285,709. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

