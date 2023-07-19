Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

