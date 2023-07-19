Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 424 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $92.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.19.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

