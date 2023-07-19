Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 555 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NDSN opened at $247.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

