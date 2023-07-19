Parallel Advisors LLC Takes $127,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,084.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after buying an additional 131,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,033.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 157,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 143,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000.

IBDP stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

