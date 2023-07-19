Parallel Advisors LLC Takes $135,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 221,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 139,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,492,000.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

