Parallel Advisors LLC Takes $140,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 354.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 34,495 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMO opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

