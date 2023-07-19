Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $413.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.