Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,000.83 ($13.09).
PNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 940 ($12.29) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 780 ($10.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.69) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Paul Boote sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 712 ($9.31), for a total transaction of £74,048 ($96,820.08). Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a GBX 29.77 ($0.39) dividend. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.
Pennon Group Company Profile
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
