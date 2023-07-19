Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,876 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.74.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $132.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 316.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

