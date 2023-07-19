Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,527 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 165.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.53.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

