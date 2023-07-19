PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 131.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $24,587,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after acquiring an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after buying an additional 223,554 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,236,000.

PTCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Emma Reeve sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $238,256.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.40.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

