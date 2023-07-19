Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,924 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,708 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 69,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares in the company, valued at $25,065,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,065,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,499 shares of company stock worth $2,456,605 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunrun Stock Up 1.4 %

Several research firms have weighed in on RUN. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.29 and a beta of 2.28. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

