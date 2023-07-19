ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Sells $333,330.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $333,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at $56,005,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, June 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $324,405.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $349,275.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $221.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.04 and a 52-week high of $247.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.56.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

