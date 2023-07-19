Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572,799 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 8.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,734,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,357,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,899,000 after purchasing an additional 442,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 30.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,249,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,795 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,062.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,062.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $113,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 540,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,725 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.