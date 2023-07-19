Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CALX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.91.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. Calix has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 45.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

