Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,112 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $98.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

