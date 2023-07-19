Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $297.03

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 297.03 ($3.88) and traded as low as GBX 279.06 ($3.65). Schroder Income Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.73), with a volume of 2,781 shares.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £198.25 million, a PE ratio of -3,562.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 297.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 304.13.

Get Schroder Income Growth Fund alerts:

Schroder Income Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s payout ratio is currently -16,250.00%.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.