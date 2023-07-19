SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 219 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.7% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after purchasing an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.