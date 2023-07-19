Shell (LON:SHEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.27

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.27 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 2,314 ($30.26), with a volume of 2594751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,313.50 ($30.25).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,625 ($34.32) to GBX 2,405 ($31.45) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,907 ($38.01) to GBX 3,268 ($42.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($37.92) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.76) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,022.30 ($39.52).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £157.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,334.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,386.94.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is 1,945.03%.

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.