Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,251 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,469,000. Microsoft makes up 4.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,172,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,917 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $359.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.25 and a 200 day moving average of $289.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

