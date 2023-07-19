Short Interest in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Declines By 25.8%

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 715,700 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 964,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,990.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $962.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $932.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $876.40. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $665.45 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.44.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

