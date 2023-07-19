Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $166.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $194.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.27.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

