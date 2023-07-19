Silver Lake Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.9% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.