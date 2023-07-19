Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,797,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:SSD opened at $151.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $151.65.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $884,842.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at $722,562.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,755.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $884,842.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,562.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,919 shares of company stock worth $4,516,820. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.