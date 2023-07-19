Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,788 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.5% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.04.

Microsoft Stock Up 4.0 %

MSFT stock opened at $359.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

