Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,591,000 after acquiring an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,381,000 after acquiring an additional 414,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SCCO opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $35,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,137.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,840 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

