Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Standex International were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Standex International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 568,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,433 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Standex International by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 8,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $146.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $80.88 and a 12-month high of $148.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.90.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Standex International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

