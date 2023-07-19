State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 4,186 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

