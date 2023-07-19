State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Aventail Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5,184.9% during the fourth quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,880,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,030 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $22,016,000. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,575,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $27.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

