State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,532 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $12,802,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.2% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FWRD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.20.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $112.81 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $117.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

