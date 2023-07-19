State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 6,982 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 27.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 188,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSH opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $871.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.05 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

