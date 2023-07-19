State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 6,690 NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,732,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 26,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NewMarket Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NEU opened at $437.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.79. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $280.28 and a 1-year high of $438.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 42.76%. The business had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.94%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

