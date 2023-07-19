State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth $54,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 23.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of SSB stock opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $91.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

