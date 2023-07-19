State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AutoNation by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,774,000 after buying an additional 414,240 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Price Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.84. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,391 shares of company stock valued at $54,257,087. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

