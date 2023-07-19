State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fabrinet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $2,506,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet stock opened at $130.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.15. Fabrinet has a one year low of $83.83 and a one year high of $140.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.09.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $665.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.88 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

