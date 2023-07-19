State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 64,664 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.91 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

