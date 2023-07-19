State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JJSF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of JJSF opened at $157.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.81. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $127.80 and a 52 week high of $165.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 0.54.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $337.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 116.18%.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

