State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.38 Million Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Koppers were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Koppers by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Koppers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 45.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.50 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

See Also

