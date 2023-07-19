State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.24. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $42.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

