State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.48 Million Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 33,097 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in CNX Resources by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 260,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

CNX stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.78 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 137,835 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

