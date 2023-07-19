State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Calix were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after buying an additional 1,453,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Calix by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after buying an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,276,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,796,000 after buying an additional 561,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.91.

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.